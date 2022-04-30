BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – With their second seventh-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected center Dawson Deaton.

Deaton was the 246th overall selection and played college ball at Texas Tech.

He was a three-year started for the Red Raiders playing 45 games with 35 starts.

Deaton is a two-time All-Big 12 second team selection and earned a 70.1 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021.

Standing at 6’5 and 306 pounds, Deaton is one of the biggest centers in this years draft.

He was the ninth player selected by the Browns in the 2022 Draft.