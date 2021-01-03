Cleveland adds another cornerback to COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Cleveland placed cornerback Kevin Johnson on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Saturday

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed cornerback Kevin Johnson on the COVID-19/Reserve list Saturday evening.

That means Johnson will miss the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Cleveland will be down their top two corners now, after Denzel Ward tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.

As a result, the club has elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) CB A.J. Green from the practice squad.

Green is a rookie out of Oklahoma State who signed to the Browns practice squad. He played in the team’s Week 3 matchup against Washington.