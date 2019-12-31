Cleaning house! Browns parting ways with GM John Dorsey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are cleaning house… again.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that general manager John Dorsey and the Browns have mutually parted ways.

Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released the following statement:

“We have a great appreciation for John and all he has done with the Cleveland Browns. He has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon. While John helped greatly improve our team’s talent and we are excited about the core players on our roster, we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future. As the role of the general manager continues to evolve in this league we felt there were areas that needed to be reassessed. Over the last 48 hours, we’ve had discussion with John about his role but could not come to an agreement on a position that would enable him to remain with the organization.”

“As we conveyed on Sunday and our players reiterated yesterday, bringing in a strong leader with our head coach is our priority. Our process to improve upon the leadership will allow the flexibility to ensure we create the best partnership between our future head coach and general manager. We know the road of our tenure as stewards of this franchise has been a test of patience as we all want the success that our fans so deserve and we are relentlessly committed to and working towards. We fully appreciate, understand and empathize with our fans as we work towards our ultimate goal of building a championship-level football team.”

Today’s decision comes just two days after the Browns finished (6-10) this season, far below the team’s lofty expectations.

John Dorsey released a statement as well saying, “When I took this job, the history of this storied franchise and the passion of our fans was an integral part of my decision. It is that same understanding and desire to see these fans enjoy the success they are so deserving of that helped me conclude, along with Jimmy and Dee, that it was best to part ways as they embark on the search for a new head coach. I know how critical the relationship is between a general manager and head coach and I also know how critical it is that the Browns have a strong leader in their next coach. I have a great appreciation for the men and women I have worked with since being in Cleveland and my family has the same love and appreciation for this community and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this journey.”

John Dorsey was hired as the Browns’ general manager in December of 2017 and has reshaped the roster through the NFL Draft, free agency, and several big trades.

Under Dorsey, the Browns have drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Antonio Callaway, and cornerback Greedy Williams. Dorsey has also traded for star wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. along with defensive end Olivier Vernon. He also signed free agent running back Kareem Hunt.