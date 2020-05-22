Class B season officially to be played at Cene Park in Struthers this summer

The season will begin on June 14 and run through July 31

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Franchise owners and league officials voted unanimously Thursday night to play a Class B baseball season this summer at Cene Park in Struthers.

The season will strictly follow all health and safety guidelines set forth by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The season will begin on June 14 and run through July 31.

All three divisions — 18U, 16U and 14U — will each play an 18 game schedule, plus the playoffs.

According to Youngstown Class B President Scott Ruark, all players, coaches and fans will be required to wear masks. Exceptions are being made for the nine players on the field and the batter.

Social distancing guidelines will also be strictly adhered to throughout Cene Park.