Class B 18U results for Thursday, June 25

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – 18U Class B baseball action continued Thursday at Bob Cene Park in Struthers.

Below are the results from Thursday.

Creekside Fitness 12-2 Eagle Wear

Will Jamison picked up the win for Creekside, allowing just two runs on five hits in four innings while striking out five and not walking a single batter. Zach Lordo took the loss for Eagle Wear, yielding four runs on four hits in three innings while striking out and walking three batters each. Grant Voytovich led the way for Creekside with three hits, including a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Anthony Sherwin slugged two hits, including a double, scored a run and drove in four more in the win. Shane Wokley and BJ Arnold each added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored to the Creekside victory. Jack Pawlowicz had a pair of hits and scored a run in the game for Eagle Wear.

Knightline 6-0 Ballistic Baseball

Brett Bobin twirled a two-hit shutout as he led Knightline to a 6-0 victory over Ballistic Baseball in 18U play. Bobin struck out eight and walked only one. Isaac Schleich suffered the loss for Ballistic, giving up three runs (only one earned) on seven hits in four innings while striking out three and walking two. Nathan Meeks led all hitters with four hits and a run scored for Knightline. Trevor Strohmeyer had a pair of hits, including an RBI double, and a run scored while Bobin helped himself with a two-run single and a pair of runs scored. Joe Roth touched home and also drove in a run in the win for Knightline. Tanner Egli and Matt Dubois each had a hit in the game for Ballistic.

Roth Brothers 5-0 Avalanche

The Roth Brothers defeated Avalanche 5-0 Thursday evening. Jared Obreza earned the win for Roth, tossing five innings of four-hit, shutout baseball while striking out three and walking two. Conner Lewis suffered the loss for Avalanche, yielding all five runs of the game in relief. Justin Clevenger had three hits and an RBI in the game for Roth. Matt Lockwich had a pair of hits and scored a run while Cam Hollobaugh added a hit and three RBIs to the winning effort. Four different Avalanche players recorded a hit in the game.