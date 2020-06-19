Class B 18U baseball results for Thursday, June 18

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Class B 18U action resumed Thursday night at Bob Cene Park in Struthers. The following are Thursday’s results:

Whiting Roll-Offs 8 – 2 DuraEdge

The Whiting Roll-Offs won a crazy game against DuraEdge 8-2, despite committing four errors. Gavin Wooley picked up the win for Whiting, yielding just two runs on five hits in four quality innings, while striking out four and walking only one. Garrett Donaldson took the loss for DuraEdge, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits in just over three innings, while striking out three and walking one. Chase Morrison led all hitters in the game with three hits, a run and an RBI for Whiting. Tyler Kamerer slugged an RBI triple and a double while scoring a run while Ben Dottle hit an RBI double in the game. Will Shaffer hit a two-run single to drive in both DuraEdge runs in the game.

Creekside Fitness 10 – 0 Roth Brothers

Creekside Fitness cruised past Roth Brothers by the score of 10-0 Thursday evening in 18U action at Bob Cene Park. Nic Rispoli picked up the win for Creekside, tossing one-hit shutout ball over five innings of work, while striking out nine and walking four. Jared Obreza got saddled with the loss in relief for Roth. Grant Voytovich hit a homerun in the game for Creekside, while driving in a total of four runs in the game. Thomas Koch led all hitters with three hits in the game, two runs scored and two RBI. David Duffalo had an RBI double among his two hits and scored a run. Anthony Sherwin had two hits, including an RBI triple, and scored twice while Cameron Goble hit an RBI double in the Creekside victory. Cam Hollobaugh hit a double for the only hit of the game for Roth.

