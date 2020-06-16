Class B 18U baseball results for Monday, June 15

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Class B action resumed Monday night at Bob Cene Park in Struthers.

18U teams took center stage to start the week. The following are Monday’s results.

Eagle Wear 8 – 5 DuraEdge

Eagle Wear scored five times in the bottom of the third inning to defeat DuraEdge 8-5 Monday evening in 18U action. Josh Corll pitched four innings in relief to pick up the win for Eagle Wear. Justin Iceman surrendered six runs in just 2 2/3 innings to be saddled with the loss for DuraEdge. Teddy Rufner led the way for Eagle Wear with two hits, including a double, while driving in three runs and scoring another. Matt Womer hit a two-run single in that third inning and scored a run. Brett Palmer added an RBI single and a run scored while both Donny Shimko and Ricky Enlow touched home twice in the win. Will Shaffer slugged a pair of doubles for DuraEdge, driving in a total of three runs and scoring a run of his own in the game. Joey Perfetta hit an RBI single and crossed home for DuraEdge.

Astro Falcons 4 – 3 Creekside Fitness

The Astro Falcons battled Creekside Fitness in a classic rivalry game early in the 18U season. When the dust settled, Astro edged Creekside by the narrowest of margins, 4-3. Jon McCullough picked up the win for Astro, allowing just one run on three hits in four quality innings while striking out seven and walking only one. Zac Kelly took the loss for Creekside, yielding all four runs in just three innings pitched. Joey Craska pitched the final three innings to record the save for Astro. Aiden Shepard led Astro with two hits and a run scored. Dom Pilolli hit a two-run triple and scored a run while JJ Westerholt hit an RBI double and scored a run in the win. BJ Arnold had a pair of hits and an RBI for Creekside while Alex Duffalo scored twice in the game.

Prospects 3 – 1 Whiting RollOffs

The Prospects continued their strong, early start to the 18U season with a 3-1 victory over the Whiting RollOffs. Shane Cato tossed a one-hit, complete game for the victory, yielding just the one run while striking out seven and walking only one. Jake Vitale suffered the loss in relief for Whiting, giving up two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Jeremy Kreuzwieser helped lead the way for the Prospects with a pair of hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Jared Mindek had two hits and two RBIs while David Leslie contributed an RBI single to the winning effort. Ben Dottle scored the only run of the game for Whiting.

