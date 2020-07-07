Class B 18 baseball results for Monday, July 6

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – 18U Class B baseball action continued Thursday at Bob Cene Park in Struthers.

Below are the results from Monday:

Astro Falcons 7

Roth Brothers 3

The Astro Falcons used timely hitting and pitching to defeat Roth Brothers 7-3 Monday evening in 18U action. Andrew Russell picked up the win for Astro, tossing 3 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, giving up just two hits while striking out five and walking two. AJ Arp took the loss for Roth, yielding five runs in just three innings of work. Dom Pieto hit a double and drove in three runs for Astro in the win. JJ Wetherholt and Matt Shepard each had a hit and scored twice, while Aiden Shepard and Dom Pilolli both slugged a triple and touched home in the game.

Eagle Wear 10

Avalanche 0

Eagle Wear soared to a 10-0 victory over Avalanche Monday evening at Bob Cene Park. Jimmy Whippo recorded the win for Eagle Wear, scattering four hits over six shutout innings while striking out four and walking two. John King suffered the loss for Avalanche, surrendering five runs on seven hits in five innings pitched. Brett Palmer led the way for Eagle Wear with three hits and two runs scored. Ricky Enlow had two hits, two runs scored and three RBI, while Christian Zilli had a pair of hits and scored three times in the win. Walter Sweeney added two hits and a run scored to the cause. Conner Evans had two hits in the game for Avalanche.

Ballistic Baseball 11

Whiting Roll-Offs 6

Ballistic Baseball scored innings two through six as they went on to defeat Whiting Roll-Offs 11-6 Monday evening. Isaac Schleich earned the win for Ballistic, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits in over five innings pitched while striking out six and walking only one. Logan Exler took the loss for Whiting, giving up eight runs in over four innings of work. Justin Fell led all hitters in the game with four hits and two runs scored. Koby Zupko had three hits, two RBI and a run scored. Patrick Copple had a pair of hits, a run scored and three RBI, while Dustin Horn slugged two hits and drove in two runs. Anthony Koulianos hit a two-run double in the win for Ballistic. Cre Calabria had two hits, a run and an RBI in the game for Whiting. Ethan Bintrim contributed two hits and also scored a run in the contest.

