Class B 16U baseball results for Tuesday, June 16

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Class B action resumed Tuesday night at Bob Cene Park in Struthers.

The following are Tuesday’s results from the 16U age group:

Creekside Fitness 3 – 1 Roth Brothers

Creekside Fitness held off a late Roth Brothers rally to end up victorious 3-1. Logan Cayavec earned the win for Creekside, allowing just one unearned run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings of work while striking out six and walking two. Alec Grzyb suffered the tough loss for Roth, yielding two runs (only one earned) on three hits in four quality innings while striking out five and not walking a single batter. Danny Smith secured the final out to record the save. Smith led all hitters in the game with two hits, including a double, and an RBI in the game. Jack Desmond hit an RBI single while both Jack Davis and Jayden Maggs each contributed a hit and a run scored to the winning cause. Jordan Streamo hit an RBI single, plating Richie Preston for the lone Roth run of the game.

Ballistic Baseball 3 – 2 Avalanche

Ballistic Baseball scored three times in the bottom of the first inning, proving to be enough as they held on to defeat Avalanche 3-2. Dalton Curron picked up the win for Ballistic while Tim West took the loss for Avalanche. Isaac Schleich slugged a double and scored a run for Ballistic while Andrew Cupon had a hit and an RBI in the win. Lucas Cummings hit an RBI triple for Avalanche in the game.

