Clarkson, Love lead Cavs past Grizzlies 114-107

Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-107.

by: By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers logo in front of a basketball hoop.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kevin Love hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-107. Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points for the Cavaliers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Love’s clutch shot gave the Cavaliers a 109-107 lead with 1:03 left. Collin Sexton made three free throws and rookie Darius Garland added two to put the game away. Clarkson hit 12 of 17 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 24 points.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com