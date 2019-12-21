Clarkson, Love lead Cavs past Grizzlies 114-107

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kevin Love hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-107. Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points for the Cavaliers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Love’s clutch shot gave the Cavaliers a 109-107 lead with 1:03 left. Collin Sexton made three free throws and rookie Darius Garland added two to put the game away. Clarkson hit 12 of 17 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 24 points.

