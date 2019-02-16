Clark hits game-winner for Urusline in win over Warren Harding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clark's late bucket gives Ursuline win over Harding [ + - ] Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - RJ Clark hit a runner in the lane with less than 10 seconds to go to give Ursuline the lead and the win Friday night over Warren Harding 50-48.

The Raiders last second desperation heave was no good as time expired.

Clark was the only Irish player in double-figures with 21 points. Daysean Harris was the next closest scorer with 8 points.

For Harding, Dom McGee led the way with 16 points while D’Muntize Owens had 12.