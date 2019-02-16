Clark hits game-winner for Urusline in win over Warren Harding
He paced the Irish with 21 points in the win
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - RJ Clark hit a runner in the lane with less than 10 seconds to go to give Ursuline the lead and the win Friday night over Warren Harding 50-48.
The Raiders last second desperation heave was no good as time expired.
Clark was the only Irish player in double-figures with 21 points. Daysean Harris was the next closest scorer with 8 points.
For Harding, Dom McGee led the way with 16 points while D’Muntize Owens had 12.