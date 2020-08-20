Civale’s complete-game gem lifts Indians past Pirates 6-1

Sports

The Indians topped the Pirates 6-1 for a fifth straight victory.

by: WILL GRAVES - AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (AP) – Cleveland’s Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Civale allowed just five hits and narrowly missed a shutout when Pittsburgh pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Carlos Santana hit his second three-run home run in as many games for the Indians.

Domingo Santana added a bases-clearing triple as the Indians improved to a season-best six games over .500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com