Civale dominates for 9th win, Indians blank Mariners 7-0

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle’s light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland Indians past the Mariners 7-0.



Civale allowed J.P. Crawford’s leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins.

The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first.



Cleveland’s Bobby Bradley homered in the third inning and Amed Rosario had four hits for Cleveland.

The game was played in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019.



The Indians allowed full capacity for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.