Civale coasts, Luplow drives in 5 as Indians pound Tigers

Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is greeted by Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run off Tarik Skubal during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez, left, is greeted by Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run off Tarik Skubal during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating Detroit over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as the Cleveland Indians pounded the Tigers 11-3.

Luplow added a two-run double and finished with a career-high five RBIs.

Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days, Roberto Pérez and Andrés Giménez each added a two-run homer and César Hernández hit a solo shot for Cleveland.

Luplow’s homer in the fourth off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal put the Indians ahead 6-0.

Robbie Grossman and Jeimer Candelario homered for the Tigers.

