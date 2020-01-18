Live Now
City rivalry renewed: Sharrod Taylor shoots Chaney to win over East

Chaney topped East 59-42 in boys' basketball action Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Sharrod Taylor led all scorers with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. William Brown and Cameron Lawrence added 9 points apiece in the win for the Cowboys.

John Clay led East with 16 points. Ray Hammond tallied 8, while Raymir Bledsoe chipped in with 6 for the Golden Bears.

East drops to 3-11 overall on the season. The Golden Bears host Warren JFK on Tuesday.

Chaney improves to 10-3 on the campaign. The Cowboys will play Kennedy Catholic on Sunday at Edinboro.

