Cincinnati stays at #4, Ohio State slides to #7 in latest College Football Playoff poll

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder points skyward as he celebrates a touchdown by running back Jerome Ford during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bearcats stayed at No. 4 while Ohio State slid to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff poll.

The Buckeyes dropped five spots after losing to Michigan, which moved up to No. 2. It was OSU’s first loss to the Wolverines since 2011.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati beat East Carolina to finish the regular season undefeated and clinch a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game where it will face No. 21 Houston.

Here’s how the top 4 shakes out: