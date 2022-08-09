CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN)- The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals’ stadium is getting a name change before the season kicks off.

According to CBS Sports, the name has been changed from Paul Brown Stadium to Paycor Stadium as of Tuesday.

The stadium was named after Paul Brown, the co-founder and first head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. The stadium has been under this name for the past 22 seasons.

Paycor is a Cincinnati based company that has served as the Bengal’s official and exclusive HR software provider since 2018.

Bengals owner Mike Brown told CBS Sports that the decision was made to form an increasing revenue stream as the team hopes to build an indoor practice facility and manage the salary cap easier.

On July 11, their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers changed their stadium name.

The Bengals host the Steelers in Week 1 on Sept. 11.