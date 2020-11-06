Cincinnati Bengals close facility after 2 positive tests

The team said in a statement that players have not been in the facility since Wednesday and will not return until next week

(AP) – The Cincinnati Bengals closed their training facility after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said in a statement that players have not been in the facility since Wednesday and will not return until next week. The Bengals have a bye week and don’t play again until Nov. 15.

Even with an off week, players had to remain in Cincinnati and are being tested for the coronavirus daily. The players with positive tests were not identified.

The Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans last week and are 2-5-1 at the season’s halfway point.

