WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nico Ciminero led the Eagles with 26 points as he connected on five three-pointers in Warren JFK’s victory over the visiting defending Division I state champion Hoban, 67-52.

Michael Condoleon added 15 and Jaden Rishel poured in 13 for the victorious Eagles.

Kennedy will host Mogadore on Friday.

Jonas Nichols and Sam Greer each registered 15 points for Hoban.

Last year, Hoban defeated Pickerington Central – 53-47 – for the state championship.

The Knights will travel to Louisville this Friday to face the Leopards.