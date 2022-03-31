STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline registered their second win in as many days following their 17-0 victory over Western Reserve.

The Irish were paced by their top three hitters in the lineup – Jack Ericson, Luca Ricchiuti and Brady Shannon. Each finished with two hits apiece and combined to score 11 runs. Shannon also belted a homerun and collected 5 RBIs.

Tre Ciavarella tossed 4 innings for Ursuline, allowing one hit and struck out 7 batters for the win.

Ursuline is scheduled to meet Springfield on Friday.

Evan Slaven had the lone base hit for the Blue Devils.

On Friday, Reserve will welcome Columbiana.