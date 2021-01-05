Church leads Bristol to win #1

Nick Church led Panthers with 22 points

Bristol Panthers basketball

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Nick Church led Bristol past rival-Maplewood, 66-25. After suffering their season-opening loss last night to McDonald, the Panthers evened their record at 1-1.

Church made eight of nine free throws to take a game-high 22 points for the Panthers. Jake Erjavic added 15 while connecting on three three-pointers. Mikey Burbach tallied an impressive stat line of 10 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

Bristol will get back at it on Friday when they travel to Fairport Harding.

Alex Donaldson paced Maplewood with 7 points. The Rockets are scheduled to take on St. John on Friday.

