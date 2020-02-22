Church garners a double-double; Bristol wins big on Senior Night

The Panthers won the NAC championship outright

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol won the NAC championship outright following their 87-29 victory over Newbury on Senior Night. The Panthers improve their overall record to 17-4 and conclude their league mark at 15-1.

Matt Church led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Mooney added 16 while Mike Wiebe tallied 14 points (7 assists) and Matt Stephens scored 11. Bristol will play at Western Reserve Academy in their regular season finale tomorrow.

John Tropf led Newbury with 13 points. The Black Knights (6-16) will now play Maplewood on Tuesday in their playoff opener. If the Knights win, they would be matched against Bristol again next Friday.