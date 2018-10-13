Christion leads South Dakota State by Youngstown State 36-7

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKINGS, South Dakota (AP) - Taryn Christion threw for one touchdown and ran for two more, setting a Missouri Valley Conference record for total offense, and South Dakota State rolled to a 36-7 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Christion connected with Cade Johnson for a 23-yard score three minutes into the game and added scoring runs of 49 and 11 yards in the fourth quarter. The long touchdown gave Christion 10,969 yards of total offense, passing 10,952 by Matt Brown of Illinois State from 2009-12. C.J. Wilson, who had 119 yards on 16 carries, added a 48-yard scoring run in the third quarter.