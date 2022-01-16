KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers had their season ended Sunday night in the AFC Wild Card round, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21.

In the first quarter, Devin Bush intercepted a Patrick Mahoning pass that TJ Watt deflected in the air for the first turnover of the game.

The Steelers offense was unable to take advantage and the two teams played a scoreless first quarter.

Watt and the Pittsburgh defense would come up big again in the 2nd quarter as the All-Pro recovered a Darrell Williams fumble for a touchdown giving the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs would answer on their following drive when Mahomes found Jerick McKinnon for a four-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-7.

Kansas City would take their first lead late in the 2nd quarter when Mahomes hit Byron Pringle from 12-yards out to make it 14-7.

The Chiefs would add to their lead just before the half when Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 48-yard touchdown reception, giving KC a 21-7 lead.

The Steelers offense punted on all seven of their first half drives.

On their first drive of the 2nd half, the Chiefs would add another touchdown when Mahomes hit lineman Nick Allegretti for a one-yard touchdown reception, making it 28-7.

It was the Chiefs fourth-straight touchdown drive, and would score 35-unanswered points to push it out of reach for Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger finished 29-44 for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh finishes the year 9-8-1.