White Sox LHP Carlos Rodón throws no-hitter against Indians

It is the 20th no-hitter in White Sox franchise history

by: JAY COHEN - AP Baseball Writer

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) celebrates his no hitter against the Cleveland Indians with his teammates in a baseball game, Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón threw the majors’ second no-hitter of the season, shutting down the Cleveland Indians for an 8-0 victory.

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón threw 75 of his 114 pitches for strikes.

The No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft out of North Carolina State struck out seven in his first career shutout and second complete game.

Rodón was working on a perfect game before he hit Roberto Pérez on his back foot with an 0-2 slider with one out in the ninth inning.

An incredulous Rodón looked on in almost bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.

