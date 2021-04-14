White Sox LHP Carlos Rodón throws no-hitter against Indians

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Gregory Polanco homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Diego Padres 5-1, beating Joe Musgrove in his first start since throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history.

Polanco hit a solo shot into the right-field stands in the second inning.

That ended a 32-inning scoreless streak by Musgrove that dated to last season when he was still with the Pirates.

Musgrove allowed only one run in four innings but was lifted after his pitch count reached to 81. He threw 112 pitches in the no-hitter last Friday against Texas.

Johnny Vander Meer remains the only pitcher in MLB history to pitch back-to-back no-hitters, performing the feat for the Cincinnati Reds in 1938.