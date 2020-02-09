Chetock posts 28; Beaver Local runs away from East Palestine

Luke Chetock made four 3-pointers for Beavers

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local scored 75 points in the final three quarters to defeat East Palestine, 91-51, at home. The Beavers improve to 12-8 on the season with the OVAC Tournament set for next week.

Luke Chetock and Logan Reed added 28 and 21 points respectively for the Beavers.

East Palestine (3-15) was led by Jonathan Bertovich – who scored 32 points (6-7 FT). Bertovich went over 30 points for the 7th time this season. The Bulldogs will look to end their 7-game skid when they welcome Lowellville on Tuesday.