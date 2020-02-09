Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM

Chetock posts 28; Beaver Local runs away from East Palestine

Sports

Beaver Local snapped a two-game losing streak

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Basketball generic

Luke Chetock made four 3-pointers for Beavers

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local scored 75 points in the final three quarters to defeat East Palestine, 91-51, at home. The Beavers improve to 12-8 on the season with the OVAC Tournament set for next week.

Luke Chetock and Logan Reed added 28 and 21 points respectively for the Beavers.

East Palestine (3-15) was led by Jonathan Bertovich – who scored 32 points (6-7 FT). Bertovich went over 30 points for the 7th time this season. The Bulldogs will look to end their 7-game skid when they welcome Lowellville on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS