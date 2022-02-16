YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four games are all that remain for the YSU Men and Women’s basketball teams this year. Both are in great position to earn a first round bye in the upcoming Horizon League tournament.

Watch the video above to hear from both team as they get ready for the final stretch of the regular season.

The YSU men have won six of their last seven games and are currently in sixth place. But it is a tight race for the top four seeds and the Penguins could finish anywhere between 2nd and 9th when it’s all said and done.

“Lot of basketball left to be played,” says YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “We want nothing more than that top-four seed. It secures the bye. It’s one less chance you have to lose, right? It’s a single-elimination tournament, so to get a bye is is going to be big.”

The YSU women remain in first place and are one league win away from the most in school history. They’ve all but locked up a first-round bye, but where they fall in the top four seeds is still very important.

“I think that the league is so tough, the top six or seven could all win it,” says YSU head coach John Barnes. “I think where you fall, the top half of the league is so good that it’s going to be a challenge no matter where you fall.”

Both teams are also playing at home this week. The YSU Men host UIC on Thursday, while the YSU Women welcome Northern Kentucky on Friday.