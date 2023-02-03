CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had his misdemeanor menacing charge officially dropped.

According to a filing on Friday, the Hamilton Country Prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal.

However, authorities will be able to file the case again following additional investigation.

According to the prosecutor in the case, the victim remains in favor of moving forwards if charged need to be refiled.

According to the original arrest warrant, Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati and telling her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’t get me.”

The Bengals issued the following statement:

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Bengals rushing for 814 yards and nine total touchdowns.