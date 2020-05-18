‘Chaos’: Local coaches react to high school basketball shot clock proposal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2008, the Poland boys basketball team was averaging over 90 points per game in the regular season, and working to get a shot off every 7 seconds. That uptempo play led to 25 wins, and a trip to the State Final Four.

A high school basketball shot clock back then wouldn’t have mattered much for the Bulldogs. But that’s one of many styles that head coach Ken Grisdale has used over the last 28 years, and the idea of adding a shot clock now…

“I cringe,” says Poland head coach Ken Grisdale. “I look at a lot of the success we’ve had over the years. I don’t know that we would have had success if we weren’t able to control the tempo, the game, and use strategy to kind of take possessions away from the other team.”

John Condoleon agrees. He’s been a head coach at Warren JFK with both the boys and girls, and can sum up the idea of a high school shot clock with one word.

“Chaos,” says Condolean. “I’m not really in favor of it. I think it can take a lot of the coaching, and strategizing out of coaching. For the most part at this level, we’re still teaching kids, especially underclassmen, the game, the responsibilities, a lot of the qualities that go into basketball, and to put a shot clock out there, I think it’s going to put a lot of kids into uncomfortable situations.”

“A shot clock is something I could see in the future,” says West Branch head coach Walt DeShields. “Basketball is always changing. You know, if not, we’d still be shooting in peach baskets.”

DeShields has mixed emotions on the topic, but says he can see some benefits.

“I look at it this way, college has the shot clock. The WNBA, or NBA has a shot clock,” says DeShields. “I think it’s a good thing for those players who move on to the next level to play that they’re used to a shot clock. Even if it’s around 40-45 seconds, a little longer than college, just to slowly get them ready for the next level.”

Another obstacle is the cost. Installing a high school shot clock can cost a school anywhere between $6,000 to $20,000, depending on how old the previous equipment is. You’ve got to pay somebody to run it, and that’s a tough sell to coaches who say this innovation will not level the playing field.

“I think a shot clock makes the more athletic teams better,” says Grisdale. “And it lessens the opportunity for the underdog to win the game.”

“There are going to be some years you’re going to be up and some years you’re going to be down,” says Condoleon. “I just think [a shot clock] would be better for the more athletic and the bigger schools.”

“I think you, as a coach, have to give your kids the best chance to win and tempo is a big issue,” says Grisdale. “I think if you throw a shot clock in there, you’re taking coaching out of the game. I know the fans would love it, but I’m not trying to please the fans. I’m trying to give my kids the best chance to win.”

Nine states across the country currently use a shot clock for high school basketball, and two more are adding it later this year. That national trend does not include Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Last week, a proposal to make the shot clock mandatory across the country was rejected by the National Federation of State High School Associations basketball rules committee. They can revisit the issue next year, however.