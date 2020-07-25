Changing Course? Py Valley now open to playing teams from outside Ashtabula County

After saying they wouldn't play school's from outside Ashtabula County, Py Valley has said they will play their full schedule for the 2020-2021 seasons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after saying they would only play teams from Ashtabula County, Pymatuning Valley will now play teams from outside the county.

Mineral Ridge Athletic Director Tim Porter confirmed to Sports Team 27 that their Week 1 game against Py Valley is back on.

On Friday, the Ashtabula Star Beacon reported that Py Valley superintendent Christopher Edison said that they planned to play teams only from Ashtabula county for the 2020-2021 school year.

Edison said the health department told him that the best situation would be to try to play in county teams due to the governor’s coronavirus county color threat levels.

On the football schedule alone, Py Valley has games against Mineral Ridge, Champion, Valley Christian, Southington, East Palestine and Mathews.