Precautions some doctor’s offices are taking during sports physical exams

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High school sports in Ohio are beginning contact practices this week.

Phase 2 of reopening allowed football, lacrosse and other contact sports to resume intra-squad scrimmages on June 22, but not scrimmages against other schools.

With fall sports still on for the season, that means athletes will need to get their annual sports physicals. The Akron Children’s Hospital Urgent Care in Warren is providing access to get these physicals done.

According to Dr. Gregg DiGiulio, there have been some changes in the office due to COVID-19.

Changes in the doctor’s office include how sports physicals will be conducted. Patients must make an appointment with the office by calling or registering online. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Patients will be asked to wear masks and temperatures will be taken at the door. As long as rooms are available, patients will be taken to a room immediately to provide social distancing. If no rooms are available, patients will be asked to wait in their cars.

As of now, there have been no recommendations from the Ohio High School Sports Association on questioning or testing athletes for COVID-19.

Sports physicals are a requirement for every high school athlete, and the forms athletes have to fill out have not changed, according to OSHAA. Forms for appointments can be found on its website.

Dr. DiGiulio said the situation is evolving, and protocols may change based on CDC regulations and what state and local officials recommend.

The Warren Urgent Care, located at 5000 E. Market Street, Suite 29, has appointments Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. through October 30.

For an appointment, call 330-856-8020.