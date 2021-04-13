Chang hits Grandal with throw as White Sox beat Indians 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) – First baseman Yu Chang hit Yasmani Grandal with a throw trying to force him at second base as Nick Madrigal raced home with the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3.

Adam Eaton homered in his second straight game and rookie Yermín Mercedes got the winning rally started when he singled to shortstop against Emmanuel Clase.

Grandal walked to put runners on first and second before Nick Williams sent a grounder toward Chang. His throw trying to get Grandal at second hit the runner in the head. The ball ricocheted toward the left side of the infield, and Madrigral – running for Mercedes – sped home.