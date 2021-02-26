Chaney’s Taylor reaches career milestone in Cowboys’ Sectional win

Senior Sharrod Taylor finished with a game-high 30 points in the win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney senior Sharrod Taylor scored his 1,000th career point in the Cowboys’ 91-43 win over Edgewood in the Division II Sectional Final Friday night.

Taylor finished with a game-high 30 points in the win. Josiah Gonzalez added 15 points while Cam Lawrence tallied 12.



Clive Wilson also reached double figures with 11 points in the win for the Cowboys.

Edgewood’s tournament run ends with a record of 5-10 overall.

Chaney improves to 10-6 overall on the season. The Cowboys advance to face West Branch in the Division II District Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Chaney High School.