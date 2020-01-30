Live Now
Chaney’s Raymond Logan commits to the college football ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney’s Raymond Logan has committed to play college football at Urbana.

Last season for the Cowboys, Logan amassed 18 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Logan chose Urbana over the likes of Lake Erie College, Charleston, Fairmont State and others.

He joins fellow Chaney standout Migel Burgess who likewise committed to Urbana on Tuesday.

Upon Logan deciding to attend Urbana, a grand total of four Chaney Cowboy football standouts have verbally committed to play football in the college ranks. Keyshaun Davis will soon be making his college choice official.

