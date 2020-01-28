Closings and delays
Chaney’s Migel Burgess verbally commits to play college football

Burgess amassed over 600 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the Cowboys this season.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney Cowboys’ standout Running Back and Linebacker Migel Burgess has made his college choice.

Tuesday he officially made a verbal commitment to play college football for the Urbana Blue Knights.

Burgess held several other offers from a wide array of other programs. But, he ultimately chose to continue his playing career in the college ranks for the Blue Knights over Lake Erie College, Fairmont State, Charleston, and Notre Dame College.

