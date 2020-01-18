Chaney’s Marlon McGaughy discusses rivalry win over East

Chaney topped East 59-42 in boys’ basketball action Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.



Following the win, Chaney Head Coach Marlon McGaughy joined Chad Krispinsky.

Sharrod Taylor led all scorers with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. William Brown and Cameron Lawrence added 9 points apiece in the win for the Cowboys.

East drops to 3-11 overall on the season. The Golden Bears host Warren JFK on Tuesday.

Chaney improves to 10-3 on the campaign. The Cowboys will play Kennedy Catholic on Sunday at Edinboro.