Chaney’s Keyshaun Davis commits to the college ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney’s Keyshaun Davis has committed to play college football at Urbana.



He is the third Cowboy football player to commit to play for the Blue Knights since the end of the 2019 season.

Last Fall, Davis piled up 140 tackles, with 14 sacks with the Cowboys. Offensively, he rushed for over 600 yards with 12 touchdowns.

For his efforts, he was named All-NEO, All Steel-Valley Conference, and All-Quad County.



He chose Urbana over California- Pennsylvania, Charleston, Lake Erie College, Fairmont State, Glenville State, and Ashland.