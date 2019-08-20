Chaney’s Jamison Tubbs commits to Penn State Shenango basketball

Tubbs averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 assists per game in his senior season for the Chaney Cowboys

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney standout Jamison Tubbs has committed to play college basketball at Penn State Shenango.

Tubbs averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 assists per game in his senior campaign for the Cowboys.

The standout guard helped to lead Chaney to a 21-6 overall record as well as an appearance in the district finals.

In a release from Penn State Shenango, Head Coach Andre Smith said, “Jamison will bring extra depth to the guard position as well as an excellent defensive presence for the Lions this season.”