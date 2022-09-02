MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys got their third consecutive victory to start the season and third win in a row over city rival Cardinal Mooney with a 22-17 victory, Friday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Chaney will host Marlington in week four. Cardinal Mooney will be at Linsly (WV).