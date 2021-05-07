Chaney wideout commits to play in the college ranks

In nine games for the Cowboys last season, Bryant Douglas finished with 651 receiving yards and seven touchdowns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney football standout Bryant Douglas has committed to play college football at Wooster.

In nine games for the Cowboys last season, Douglas finished with 651 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 24 yards per catch.

Defensively, he tallied 26 tackles with 11 pass-breakups and one forced fumble.

Wooster is a Division III football program and a charter member of the North Coast Athletic Conference.

The Fighting Scots have eight players from the Valley on their current roster: Crestview’s Andrew Yanssens, Chaney’s Mark Herron, Champion’s Nick Stahlman, Cardinal Mooney’s Andrew Armile, Canfield’s Angelo Petracci, Boardman’s Artemus Scissum, Niles’ Nick Tress and Southington’s Ryan Johnston.