POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys visited the Poland Bulldogs in a 2022 opening night high school football matchup.
Chaney found the endzone first after a near-70-yard touchdown run from Jason Austin. After a successful two-point conversion, the Cowboys held an 8-0 lead.
A Jawan Freeman 27-yard touchdown run extended the Chaney lead to 14-0 and that score held throughout the end of the first quarter.
Jawann Harman’s touchdown run gave the Cowboys a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
A 42-yard pass from Matthew Jones to Jason Hewlett with 4:44 left in the first half extended the Chaney lead to 28-0.
Poland’s first point of the season came in the fourth quarter from a safety with 9:41 remaining in the game.
The Cowboys currently lead 28-2 in the fourth quarter at last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Chaney visits Boardman in week two. Poland travels to Louisville.
