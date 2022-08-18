POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys visited the Poland Bulldogs in a 2022 opening night high school football matchup.

Chaney found the endzone first after a near-70-yard touchdown run from Jason Austin. After a successful two-point conversion, the Cowboys held an 8-0 lead.

A Jawan Freeman 27-yard touchdown run extended the Chaney lead to 14-0 and that score held throughout the end of the first quarter.

Jawann Harman’s touchdown run gave the Cowboys a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

A 42-yard pass from Matthew Jones to Jason Hewlett with 4:44 left in the first half extended the Chaney lead to 28-0.

Poland’s first point of the season came in the fourth quarter from a safety with 9:41 remaining in the game.

The Cowboys currently lead 28-2 in the fourth quarter at last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Chaney visits Boardman in week two. Poland travels to Louisville.