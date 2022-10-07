WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney visits Howland in week eight. The Tigers look to make it two in a row after Jack Litton’s field goal lifted them to a 3-0 win last week.

The Cowboys currently lead 28-0 at the half at last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Jawann Harmon and Matt Jones each have two touchdown runs in the first half for the Cowboys.

Chaney (6-1) will host Warren Harding in week eight. Howland (2-5) will visit Canfield.