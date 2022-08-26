BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman (1-0) comes into week two riding high after a come-from-behind victory over Cardinal Mooney in week one. But the Chaney Cowboys, fresh off of a victory over Poland, also carry a great deal of momentum in their week two matchup with the Spartans.

Early in the first quarter, the Spartans struck first with Tomas Andujar connecting with Isaiah Torres for a touchdown pass to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead.

But the Cowboys would rip off three consecutive scores before the half, led by quarterback Matt Jones.

Jones had two rushing touchdowns in the first half, accompanied by a Jason Amill-Austin 41-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 20-7 lead at halftime.

The game is currently 20-7 with Chaney leading at the half at the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Chaney will visit Cardinal Mooney in week three. Boardman will host Jackson.