AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys open up the season on the road against Akron East.
The Cowboys started the season off with a bang with Matt Jones scoring a rushing touchdown in the opening minutes of the game.
After an interception return for a touchdown tied the game at 7-7, a long Ziaire Stevens touchdown run put Akron ahead 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Dragons currently lead 14-7 at the half at last update.
Due to lightning, this game is currently in a lightning delay.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Chaney is off in week two before hosting Boardman in week three.
