AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys open up the season on the road against Akron East.

The Cowboys started the season off with a bang with Matt Jones scoring a rushing touchdown in the opening minutes of the game.

After an interception return for a touchdown tied the game at 7-7, a long Ziaire Stevens touchdown run put Akron ahead 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

The Dragons currently lead 14-7 at the half at last update.

Due to lightning, this game is currently in a lightning delay.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Chaney is off in week two before hosting Boardman in week three.