Chaney tops Grove City behind Gillespie's 17

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Chaney avenged their last second loss to Lakeside last night to rebound against Grove City for a 57-48 victory. Marquel Gillespie led Marlin McGauhy’s group with 17 points. Cameron Lawrence added 10 for the Cowboys.

Chaney (3-2) lost to Lakeside on a last-second three-point shot a night ago. Now, the Cowboys have won two of their last three.

Grove City finished with three players in double figures – Marcos Cintron (16), Caden Mattocks (11) and Logan Lutz (11). Next up for the Eagles (3-2) will be a road test against Hickory on Wednesday.

The Cowboys are set to welcome Ursuline on Tuesday.