Sports

Chaney tops Grove City behind Gillespie's 17

Marquel Gillespie has scored 37 points in his last 2 games

By:

Posted: Dec 15, 2018 07:16 PM EST

Updated: Dec 15, 2018 07:16 PM EST

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Chaney avenged their last second loss to Lakeside last night to rebound against Grove City for a 57-48 victory. Marquel Gillespie led Marlin McGauhy’s group with 17 points. Cameron Lawrence added 10 for the Cowboys.

Chaney (3-2) lost to Lakeside on a last-second three-point shot a night ago. Now, the Cowboys have won two of their last three.

Grove City finished with three players in double figures – Marcos Cintron (16), Caden Mattocks (11) and Logan Lutz (11). Next up for the Eagles (3-2) will be a road test against Hickory on Wednesday.

The Cowboys are set to welcome Ursuline on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories