BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team outlasted Poland in an overtime classic Saturday afternoon in the Division II Youngstown District Final 67-58.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The District title is the third-straight for Chaney.

Down two with under ten seconds to go, Jack Fulton scored right underneath the basket for the game-tying bucket to send the game to overtime.

But in the overtime, a three from DJ Waller gave the Cowboys the lead for good.

Waller led Chaney with 20 points, Davinci McDowell and Jason Hewlett each had 13 and Joiah Gonzalez had 11.

For Poland, Ross Dedo had a game-high 29 points while Fulton had 14 and Christian Colosimo added 11 points.

With the win, Chaney advances to play St. Vincent St. Mary at the Canton Civic Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Division II Regional Semifinals.