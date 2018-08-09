Chaney sticks with tradition for new athletic logo Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Chaney High School Cowboys are sticking with tradition, using their former logo for the school's athletic teams.

The logo’s debut -- or resurgence -- coincides with athletics returning to the Youngstown school.

Robert Kearns, Chaney’s new principal, let the community vote for their favorite logo on social media.

The logo selected is a cowboy silhouette atop a bucking horse.

“The response of the community and Chaney faithful was overwhelming for preserving the traditional logo of the past," Kearns said. “As Chaney moves into the future, we want our students to be tied into the tradition of success from the past.”

The Cowboys will field a freshman football team this fall with varsity returning next fall.

CEO Krish Mohip decided to bring back the Golden Bear to East High School last year, based on community and alumni input.

Mohip said the goal of reviving athletics at Chaney and developing teams for younger students is to support students beyond the classroom and encourage more community involvement in the school district.