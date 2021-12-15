YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney football standout Clive Wilson signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday to continue his career at Boston College.

Wilson was a pest to opposing offenses this year for the Cowboys, racking up 13 sacks in nine games this past season.

He also recorded 53 tackles, 27 of which for a loss and forced two fumbles.

During his junior campaign in 2020, Wilson piled up 56 total tackle and 17 tackles for loss. He also amassed a total of ten quarterback sacks as well as three forced fumbles.