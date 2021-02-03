Chaney standout quarterback makes college choice official

Chaney blanked Cardinal Mooney 30-0 Saturday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Chaney Senior Delshawn Petrosky has officially committed to continue his football career at Walsh University.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney Senior Delshawn Petrosky has officially committed to continue his football career at Walsh University.

In seven games last season for the Cowboys, Petrosky rushed for 464 yards. He also passed for 549 yards with eight total touchdowns on the campaign.

He was also a key player on the defensive side of the ball, piling up a total of 39 tackles, with eight tackles-for-loss. He also recorded a pair of sacks with one forced fumble.

Petrosky was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2019.