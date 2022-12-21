YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bright and early on National Signing Day across the country, Chaney High School standout Jason Hewlett signed his national letter of intent to continue his career at the University of Michigan.

Hewlett will be joined by Chaney teammate DJ Waller, who also officially signed to play at Michigan.

“My uncle is a die-hard [Ohio] State fan, so it did surprise me to see him in a Michigan shirt today,” Hewlett said. “But it’s very amazing to see all the support you get, all the love they show, even if they [are] Ohio State fans, they’re still showing me love, like they’ve been Michigan fans all their life.”

Hear more from Hewlett above.

Hewlett helped lead the Cowboys to a 10-2 season his senior year, racking up 317 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also added 59 tackles with nine tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, two sacks and three forced fumbles.